Karnataka: Overflowing pond causes waterlogging in Bagalkot

Incessant rainfall in the state of Karnataka triggered water-logging in the Badami area in Bagalkot district on Thursday.

Karnataka: Overflowing pond causes waterlogging in Bagalkot
Waterlogging in Badami, Karnataka after a pond overflowed due to heavy rainfall.. Image Credit: ANI

Incessant rainfall in the state of Karnataka triggered water-logging in the Badami area in Bagalkot district on Thursday. The water entered into a residential zone of Kallepetteoni area in Badami after the Agasthya Thirtha pond overflowed following recent rainfall.

Karnataka has been receiving continuous rainfall under the impact of the cyclonic storm 'Kyarr'. The state is still recovering from the heavy downpour and floods caused on October 18, which caused the deaths of nearly 13 people and the destruction of nearly 10,000 houses. (ANI)

Also Read: Rain toll climbs to 13 in Karnataka; CM reviews situation,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

