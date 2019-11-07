International Development News
Delhi: J-K LG Girish Murmu meets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu called on the Vice President in New Delhi today.. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday. Sharing details of the meeting, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "The Lieutenant-Governor briefed the Vice President on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Vice president advised the government to ensure effective delivery of public services."

Murmu had also met President of India, Ram Nath Kovind yesterday Murmu on October 31 took oath as the first Lt. Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

