International Development News
Development News Edition

Venkaiah Naidu recasts 8 Rajya Sabha committees

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has reconstituted eight house committees affecting changes in the chairmanship of the committees on ethics and petitions besides replacing several members of various committees.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 05:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 05:15 IST
Venkaiah Naidu recasts 8 Rajya Sabha committees
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has reconstituted eight house committees affecting changes in the chairmanship of the committees on ethics and petitions besides replacing several members of various committees. Prabhat Jha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the new Chairman of the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha replacing Narayan Lal Panchariya of BJP. Ethics Committee looks into conduct-related complaints against the members of the Upper House of the Parliament. Prasanna Acharya of BJD has been nominated as Chairman of the Committee on Petitions in place of Prabhat Jha of BJP.

Naidu has re-nominated T. Subbarami Reddy of Congress as Chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, A. Navaneetha Krishnan as Chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances, Om Prakash Mathur of BJP as Chairman of the House Committee that allots accommodation for members. As per the rules of the House, Chairman of Rajya Sabha heads the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Rules. By convention, Deputy Chairman heads the Committee on Privileges.

The new members of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha include BK Hariprasad (Congress), Narayan Lal Panchariya and Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe of BJP and K. Keshava Rao of TRS. Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition are special invitees to BAC. The new members of the Committee on Rules include Satyanarayan Jatiya, Swapan Das Gupta and Y. S. Chowdary of BJP, P.L. Punia of Congress, Naresh Gujral of Akali Dal and Subhash Chandra and Amar Singh both independent.

These standing House committees of Rajya Sabha are concerned with the examination of various issues concerning the domain that is reflected in the names of the committees and their tenure is till next reconstitution. Eight department-related standing committees under the control of Rajya Sabha that were reconstituted by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in September this year undertake a detailed examination of the legislative proposals, demands for grants and other select subjects. Tenure of DRSCs is one year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Thai king creates boot camp-style "unity" courses

Thousands of civil servants, police and teachers are being sent to a military camp in Thailand for intensive training in community service and loyalty to the monarchy, according to the Royal Palace and interviews with trainees and organiser...

Tesco vows to remove 1 bln pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020

Britains biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one billion pieces of plastic packaging from products in its UK stores by the end of 2020, seeking to reduce its environmental impact and meet growing consumer demand for less waste. Bri...

UPDATE 4-U.S. North Korea envoy Biegun nominated for No. 2 job at State Department

President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, a widely respected foreign policy veteran, to become the next deputy secretary of state. A U.S. official said Biegun would retain his r...

Williams: Dispute with Redskins is over skin cancer

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams ended his silence on Thursday and said he had a soft-tissue cancer attached to his skull that went misdiagnosed for close to six years, leading to his dispute with the team. Williams said he th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019