International Development News
Development News Edition

Andhra Governor orders probe into alleged 'job scam' in Raj Bhavan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan ordered state police to conduct an investigation in the alleged 'job scam' which was allegedly done by an outsourcing agency on the pretext of offering jobs in Raj Bhavan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 13:49 IST
Andhra Governor orders probe into alleged 'job scam' in Raj Bhavan
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan ordered state police to conduct an investigation in the alleged 'job scam' which was allegedly done by an outsourcing agency on the pretext of offering jobs in Raj Bhavan. The outsourcing agency M/s Sumati Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd was engaged by the Raj Bhavan to hire people as attenders, receptionists, office sub-ordinate, etc. But soon reports emerged that the agency has collected large sums of money from the job seekers on a false promise for permanent jobs.

"A complaint was received by the Raj Bhavan authorities that illegal demand for money was made and collected by supervisors of the outsourcing agency engaged by Raj Bhavan M/s Sumati Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd in connivance with some protocol staff and other people for placing their services in the newly formed Raj Bhavan as Attenders, Receptionist, Office Sub-ordinate, etc," stated a press release. "The committee headed by the Secretary to Governor after examining and taking a statement of attenders and other outsourcing staff, came to the opinion that money has been demanded and collected from 9 outsourcing employees by the supervisory staff in connivance with some other people promising them permanent jobs in the Raj Bhavan vacancies," it added.

Governor Harichandan has ordered the Police Commissioner of Vijaywada Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to take immediate legal and criminal action against the agency and persons responsible for the commission of this illegal act. After the instructions by the Governor, the secretariat has initiated proceedings against the Agency involved and the Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada has initiated an investigation to book the culprits responsible for this unlawful and reprehensible act. (ANI)

Also Read: Online booking, police nod must for visit to Goa Raj Bhavan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Netcore Acquires Boxx.ai, Enables Brands to Re-invent Customer Experience With Personalisation at Scale

Netcore Smartech now becomes Asias Largest Multi-Channel Marketing Automation Platform with AI-powered Personalisation and Recommendation capabilities MUMBAI, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- Netcore Solutions, a pioneer in SaaS-based Multi-Chan...

Melbourne: India calls for united global effort to fight terrorism

Branding terrorism as the biggest threat to peace, security and development in the region, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday called for a global concerted effort to fight against the global menace. It was a disti...

63 moons dues: HC restrains DHFL promoters from leaving country

The Bombay High Court on Thursday restrained Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd DHFL promoters Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan from leaving the country until further orders, in a plea filed by 63 Moons Technologies seeking recovery o...

Govt set to frame fresh rules to regulate private security agencies; invites suggestions

With private security agencies becoming one of the major job generators in the country, the government is all set to frame new rules for the sector to pave the way for its development and contribute to employees welfare. In a notification, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019