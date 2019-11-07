Lawyers to meet Delhi Police officials today to settle dispute

After Delhi High Court on Wednesday suggested both lawyers and Delhi police, to meet and amicably resolve the dispute, representatives of the Coordination Committee of Bar associations of Delhi are going to meet senior Police officials at Police Headquarters here at 4 pm today. The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday also asked Bar Council of Delhi to make a list of representatives of Delhi Bar Association and send the same to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal so that a meeting can be convened between Delhi Police and lawyers over the same.

BCI on Tuesday condemned the Tiz Hazari court scuffle incident and had written to coordination committees and all-district Bar association to call off the strike and stop violence inside the court premises immediately. On the other hand, Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by the lawyers seeking a ban on reporting by media persons on the ongoing tussle between Delhi police and lawyers in the national capital.

The petition was filed by the lawyers after an argument over the parking issue led to clashes between them and the Delhi Police in Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday. People from both sides received injuries during the violent confrontation. The issue has since then snowballed, with the protest by the lawyers seeking the arrest of police personnel involved in the clashes entering the fourth day today.

Aggrieved by the incident, the Delhi Police had on Tuesday staged an unprecedented protest at police headquarters seeking the arrest of the lawyers. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Police Special Cell, ITBP team awarded Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for 2019

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)