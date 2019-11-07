International Development News
Development News Edition

There're allegations of sexual harassment, financial irregularities, murders against KA William: Robert Rosario

There are allegations of moral turpitude, financial irregularities, some case of suspected murders, sexual harassment and Benami transactions against KA William, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Mysore, said Robert Rosario, representative of the Christian Community on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:15 IST
There're allegations of sexual harassment, financial irregularities, murders against KA William: Robert Rosario
Robert Rosario, representative of the Christian Community talking to ANI in Bengaluru on Thursday . Image Credit: ANI

There are allegations of moral turpitude, financial irregularities, some case of suspected murders, sexual harassment and Benami transactions against KA William, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Mysore, said Robert Rosario, representative of the Christian Community on Thursday. "Allegations are of moral turpitude, financial irregularities, some case of suspected deaths which are murders, sexual harassment and Benami transactions," said Rosario.

"We got the information that he has got the new vehicle and donated it to a woman known to her within two months," he added. "There is a tremendous complaint against him. Many persons on condition of anonymity told many things and told that they fear for their lives," he said.

On the other hand, KA William on Thursday said that the allegations of corruption and sexual assault against him are baseless and he is ready to face investigation. "The allegations are baseless, I have not misused money. Also, the allegation by the lady is nothing but baseless. I am ready to face them legally and I am ready for investigation," said William.

Several priests have levelled serious allegations against William who is the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Mysore. The allegations are in connection with indulging in corruption and sexual misconduct (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

PM to visit Brazil on November 13-14 for BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil from Nov 13-14 to attend an annual summit of BRICS, a grouping of five countries, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Afri...

As public hearings loom, U.S. House committees to hear from aide to VP Pence

U.S. congressional committees conducting an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump are due to hear for the first time on Thursday from a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, one of the last witnesses to testify behind clos...

RPT-INSIGHT-China's tobacco monopoly means big risks for e-cigarette startups

In a glass-walled laboratory, chemists puff on vaping devices as they test liquid nicotine flavors. Nearby, staffers with cartons of instant noodles on their desks tap away at laptops, messaging suppliers and customers. Here at the Shenzhen...

GCA terminates Gautam's contract after being arrested for fixing

The Goa Cricket Association GCA on Thursday terminated C M Gautams contract and named Darshan Misal as the new captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on Friday, after the wicket-keeper batsman was arrested for spot-fix...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019