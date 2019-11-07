Two Army jawans killed in road accident in J-K's Kupwara
Two Army jawans died in a road accident in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. An Army vehicle met with an accident in Langate area of Kupwara on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by heavy snowfall, an Army official said.
Rifleman Bhim Bahadur Pun and Gunner Akhilesh Kumar died in the accident, the official said. A wreath-laying ceremony was held here to pay tributes to the deceased jawans, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
