Man who set woman tahsildar on fire in Telangana succumbs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:18 IST
The man who allegedly burnt a woman tahsildar alive in her office near here over some land dispute, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Thursday, police said. On November 4, Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy died after she was allegedly set on fire by K Suresh.

"Suresh succumbed to his injuries at around 3.25 PM on Thursday at the hospital while undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI. The assailant walked into the Tahsildar's chamber and poured petrol on her before setting her on fire using a lighter.

He also suffered burns in the daring attack that sent shock waves across the state. Police said a scientific investigation was underway and they were probing from all angles to ascertain the exact reason that provoked Suresh to the extreme step of setting the Tahsildar on fire.

They also said they are holding inquiry with Suresh's family members and verifying the land documents as part of the probe. Suresh had told police he was a farmer and into real estate business.

He co-owned a 7-acre agricultural land with hisbrother, which was transferred to a tenant and a disputehad arisen over it and a litigation was in the high court. However, his family had claimed that he would not have resorted to the act alone and was provoked by some others.

The driver of the tahsildar who sufferred burns in a bid to stop the assailant from setting her ablaze, had died at a hospital here on November 5. The shocking incident triggered protests by Revenue department employees across Telangana, while political leaders condemned it..

