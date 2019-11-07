International Development News
Development News Edition

Sengar was in Tis Hazari lock-up when police-lawyers clash broke out

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:03 IST
Sengar was in Tis Hazari lock-up when police-lawyers clash broke out

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the Unnao rape case, was lodged in the lock-up at the Tis Hazari court complex here when the clash between lawyers and police personnel broke out last week, officials said. Besides Sengar, there were 154 undertrials in the lock-up, they said.

According to a senior police officer, two high-risk undertrials -- Feroz and Javed -- were among those in the lock-up. Sengar was brought from Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, to the lock-up in the court premises on Saturday morning and then produced before the district judge around 10:30 am for a hearing in the case, said a lawyer.

"There was fire in front of the lock-up gate and due to smoke, police personnel and undertial prisoners started to suffocate. The personnel, along with sewadars, threw water on the fire and doused it before it could turn into a big tragedy," the police officer said. Sewadars are the inmates who are lodged in jail for crimes that are not heinous. They accompany undertrial prisoners to courts to serve them jail food.

Sengar had appeared in the courtroom of District Judge Dharmesh Sharma. He was taken out around 7 pm when paramilitary forces arrived, the lawyer said. He returned to the jail premises around 8 pm, he said.

A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer had triggered the clash, leaving 20 police personnel and several advocates injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

The renewal of The Last Kingdom Season 4 was announced in December last year via the series official Twitter account. Since then, the avid viewers when the fourth season will be aired on the small screens. They are also ardent to know what ...

UPDATE 2-Big Oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops

Major global oil firms snubbed a second Brazilian oil auction in a row on Thursday, passing up promising offshore blocks and forcing officials to reconsider a bidding system that gives a privileged position to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro ...

4 SDMC employees suspended for negligence of duties during anti-pollution activities: Officials

Two officials and as many sanitation workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation were on Thursday suspended by authorities for alleged negligence of duties in carrying out activities meant for curbing pollution, SDMC officials said. An...

Global debt surges to record high $188 tn: IMF chief

Washington, Nov 7 AFP The global debt load has surged to a new all-time record equivalent to more than double the worlds economic output, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned Thursday. While private sector borrowing accounts for the vast m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019