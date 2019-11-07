Cops rescue two elderly women in Bhopal

Two elderly women were rescued from a house at Idgah Hills area in old Bhopal, where they were confined by their servants, police said on Thursday. The two servants, Laeek (35) and Rukmani (30), were arrested by the police, Shahjehanabad police station in- charge, Zaheer Khan said.

The police rescued Razia Sultan (80) and her sister Rana (75) on Wednesday, the official said. Razia is the second wife of late Rasheed Khan, who retired as an inspector general (jails).

Khalid, Rasheed's son from his first wife, had travelled to the United States with his wife two months ago, leaving the two servants to care for the elderly women, Khan said. The duo had confined the elderly women inside the house and didn't allow them any visitors, he added.

When Razia and Rana's brother lodged a complaint with the police, the matter was investigated. After breaking several locks, the police entered the house and found the two women in an extremely weak condition, he said.

The duo has been arrested under section 344 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that Khalid and his wife have been asked to return to the country within seven days as their role is suspect..

