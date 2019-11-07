International Development News
New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL75 HP-LD-PM-INVESTORS Ease of doing business, not sops attracts investors: Modi Dharamshala (HP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke against sops like free power, cheap land and tax waivers for industrialists, saying they would rather have a transparent business environment with simpler rules.

DEL78 LDALL AYODHYA Ayodhya D-day:Centre rushes paramilitary forces to UP, RPF steps up vigil, cancels leave New Delhi/Ayodhya: The Centre has rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Uttar Pradesh while the Railway police cancelled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains as part of its security preparedness ahead of Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict expected next week. DEL47 AYODHYA-UP-MOOD Fingers crossed in Ayodhya: locals hope there won't be trouble after verdict Ayodhya: Outstation patients at Dr Banerjee’s clinic here ask him to prescribe extra medicines, just in case there is trouble after Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and they can't visit him sooner.

DES19 RJ-GEHLOT-AYODHYA Ayodhya verdict: Don't get swayed by rumours, Gehlot appeals to people Jaipur: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to not get swayed by rumours. DES27 UP-EPF-DEFAMATION EPF-scam: UP Power min slaps defamation notice on PCC chief Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday sent a defamation notice to UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu giving him an ultimatum to apologise within 24 hours for making "indecent allegations" against him regarding the Rs 2,600 crore EPF scam in the state power department.

DEL19 PRIYANKA-UP-POWER Cong with UP Power Corporation staffers, BJP govt should give account of every penny: Priyanka New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation employees' demand for bringing all facts pertaining to the EPF scam was justified and the BJP government should give an account of every penny. DES30 PB-GURU NANAK-NITISH Bihar CM pays obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara Sultanpur Lodhi (Pb): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi.

DES44 HRD-BOOKS-LD GURU NANAK Inter-faith centre to be set up at Guru Nanak Dev varsity at cost of Rs 493 cr: HRD Min New Delhi: An inter-faith centre will be set up at the Guru Nanak Dev University in Punjab at a cost of Rs 493 crore, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday. DES24 PB-ASSEMBLY-BILL Punjab Assembly passes Bill excluding CM's advisers from office-of-profit category Chandigarh: Amid vociferous opposition, the Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a legislation excluding the six ruling Congress MLA appointed as advisers to the chief minister from the office-of-profit category.

DES41 PB-ASSEMBLY-SCHOOLS Punjab Cong MLA questions own govt over school fee regulation Bill Chandigarh: A Congress MLA on Thursday questioned his own government over the formation of a district-level regulatory body to look into the fee hike by private schools and sought the involvement of parents in the panel. DES6 JK-SNOW Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway closed Srinagar: Heavy snowfall across Kashmir on Thursday cut off the valley from the rest of the country as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic while all flights to and fro Srinagar airport were cancelled, officials said here..

