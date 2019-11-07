Man killed, father injured by miscreants

A 26-year-old man was killed and his father injured when miscreants fired at them at Sarkantara area near the state capital on Thursday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Anil Jena and his injured father as Abhimanyu Jena.

Both the father and son duo were rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. While Anil succumbed to injuries, his father, Abhimanyu Jena, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said. The victims family members said that Anil was the target of drugs peddlers as he opposed the sale of narcotic substances in the area.

"My husband was threatened by one drug peddler that he would take revenge within 24 hours," Anils wife said. Police is investigating into the matter, a police officer said..

