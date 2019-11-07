International Development News
MoUs worth Rs 92,000 cr signed during Himachal Global Investors Meet: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 92,000 crore were signed during the Global Investors Meet here.

MoUs worth Rs 92,000 cr signed during Himachal Global Investors Meet: CM Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 92,000 crore were signed during the Global Investors Meet here. "We had targeted signing MoUs worth Rs 80,000 crore. However, MOUs worth Rs 92,000 crore were signed in the first Global Investor meet in Himachal Pradesh," Thakur told ANI.

The Chief Minister said that the state also wants to contribute to the growth of the country. "We have huge potential in hydel power. We signed MoUs worth Rs 27,812 crore in hydel power, Rs 15,000 crore in the tourism sector, along with several others in agriculture, pharma, food processing and horticulture sectors," he said.

Thakur said the state government tweaked several policies to promote business in the state adding that leading companies including Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, Amazon India and GMR Group have signed MoUs during the meet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the two-day Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meet being held in Dharamshala today.

Hailing the Investors Meet, Modi urged investors to set up businesses in Himachal Pradesh saying the state would benefit immensely in the coming years from the Rs 5 lakh crore public infrastructure funds. The event is being organised by the Himachal Pradesh government to attract investment and create employment opportunities in the state.

Apart from ambassadors from 16 countries, 209 foreign delegates along with local entrepreneurs are scheduled to participate in the meet. (ANI)

