Governing Council meeting of Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy held at IIT Bombay

The first meeting of the Governing Council of the newly-established Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy was held at IIT Bombay under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar on Thursday.

The idea to set up the Centre was mooted during the visit of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan to IIT Bombay on December 12, 2017, read a statement.

This Centre will collaborate with six PSUs of oil and gas sector and EIL to facilitate quality interaction between IIT Bombay and PSUs in oil and gas as well as energy sector to carry out research projects from lab to implementation ready stage in mission mode in nationally-important areas in India's oil, gas and energy sector and for capacity building to make PSUs future-ready, the statement added. (ANI)

