Kejriwal flags off 100 new buses in Delhi, says 3,000 more to come

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard floor buses equipped with CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme from Rajghat Bus Depot. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said: "Congratulations Delhi! Today, 100 new buses were flagged off. 3,000 more buses will be on Delhi's roads in a few months. Just like Delhi is known today for its work in the fields of education, health, Delhi will soon be known for its public bus system."

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot were present at the ceremony."Congrats Delhi! Along with CM Arvind Kejriwal & Dy CM M Sisodia flagged off 100 new buses from Rajghat Bus Depot. Supported with CCTV Cameras, Hydraulic Lifts, Panic Buttons - these are new age modern buses for People of Delhi," Gahlot tweeted. The new buses will operate from the Rani Khera depot, covering various places in the outlying areas of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)