Tis Hazari clash: Delhi district court lawyers to continue boycott of work tomorrow

Delhi district court lawyers boycotted judicial work on Thursday and will continue it on Friday as well in order to protest against the clash that broke out with policemen at Tis Hazari court complex on November 2.

File pic of lawyers protest. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi district court lawyers boycotted judicial work on Thursday and will continue it on Friday as well in order to protest against the clash that broke out with policemen at Tis Hazari court complex on November 2. "Abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts will continue tomorrow. Litigants will be permitted to have access to the courtrooms," court's Secretary-General of the Coordination Committee, Dhir Singh Kasana said.

The lawyers are protesting against a clash that took place between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2, which left several cops and advocates injured. A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident. Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act.

Similarly, the Delhi Police personnel also staged protest demanding justice and immediate action against the culprits. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the violence on Saturday. (ANI)

