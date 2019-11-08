International Development News
Former DGP Arvind Inamdar dead

Former Maharashtra director general of police Arvind Inamdar, who was instrumental in training "encounter specialists", died at a private hospital here on Friday, a police official said. Inamdar (79) was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week and breathed his last at 2.20 am, the official said.

Known for his investigation in the sensational Jalgaon sex scandal and human trafficking case of July 1994, Inamdar served as the DGP between October 1997 to January 2000. He was instrumental in training and guiding the batch of 1983 "encounter specialist" policemen, who got rid of organised crime in the city.

In the last few years, Inamdar used to honour retired policemen of all the ranks through Arvind Inamdar Foundation, the official said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to Inamdar, calling him an officer dedicated to his duties and values.

"Inamdar was known as an honest police officer dedicated to his duties and values, and it is a matter of pride for the state police force. He was always at the forefront of issues like police reforms and improving living conditions of police personnel. He also worked for the modernisation of police force," Fadnavis said in his condolence message..

