International Development News
Development News Edition

Domestic tourists to Nagaland can now obtain ILP online

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:30 IST
Domestic tourists to Nagaland can now obtain ILP online

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday launched a portal to provide Inner Line Permit (ILP) to domestic tourists online. The ILP is required by non-Nagas to visit Nagaland.

Dimapur is the only district in the state which is not under the purview of the ILP. The web portal, www.ilp.nagaland.gov.in. will ease the process of getting an ILP by any domestic tourist from anywhere in the country, Principal Secretary and Commissioner Nagaland, Abhijit Sinha said.

To acquire an IPL online, a domestic tourist has to visit the portal, register it with his or her phone number and then follow the instructions given. The visitor will also be able to pay the fees for ILP online. All the enforcement agencies of the state government will have access to real time information of the applicants, the number of approvals obtained, the duration of visits and the places of visit, the official said.

In the coming days, the state Home Department has plans to extend this online module to other categories of ILP applicants, Sinha said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Iran downs unidentified drone near Gulf coast: reports

The Iranian army shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e Mahshahr on the Gulf Coast on Friday, Irans ISNA news agency reported.The unmanned aircraft was downed over Iranian territory with a domestically manufactured Mersad...

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked, flights suspended after heavy snowfall in Kashmir

After heavy snowfall, Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the country for the second day on Friday as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked while flights to Srinagar airport were suspended due to poor visibility. Roads conne...

Shiv Sena seeks police protection for newly-elected MLAs

The Shiv Sena on Friday sought police protection in Mumbai for its newly-elected MLAs, who will be shifted to a resort, till November 15, apparently fearing defection from its legislative rank. Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has written a l...

Rescue operation for trapped miners under way in eastern Germany - MDR

Firefighters in a town just outside the German city of Halle began rescuing miners after an explosion on Friday, public broadcaster MDR said on Twitter httpstwitter.comMDRAktuellstatus1192749248011481088.The miners are located in a rescue c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019