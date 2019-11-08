Domestic tourists to Nagaland can now obtain ILP online

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday launched a portal to provide Inner Line Permit (ILP) to domestic tourists online. The ILP is required by non-Nagas to visit Nagaland.

Dimapur is the only district in the state which is not under the purview of the ILP. The web portal, www.ilp.nagaland.gov.in. will ease the process of getting an ILP by any domestic tourist from anywhere in the country, Principal Secretary and Commissioner Nagaland, Abhijit Sinha said.

To acquire an IPL online, a domestic tourist has to visit the portal, register it with his or her phone number and then follow the instructions given. The visitor will also be able to pay the fees for ILP online. All the enforcement agencies of the state government will have access to real time information of the applicants, the number of approvals obtained, the duration of visits and the places of visit, the official said.

In the coming days, the state Home Department has plans to extend this online module to other categories of ILP applicants, Sinha said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)