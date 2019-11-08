Punjab promises to increase income of fair price shop holders

The state government will facilitate ways and means to increase the income of fair price shop owners, said Punjab's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu during a meeting here on Friday. The minister said that so far the fair price shop owners distribute only food grains, which fetch them margin money but the Department of Food and Civil Supplies will help them to transform their depots into full fledged grocery stores, which will enhance their income.

Bhushan said that the representatives of Hindustan Unilever Limited, Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum participated in the meeting. According to an official statement, they shared their offers which include the vast array of consumables, fresh fruit juices and pickles. He said that besides this, the permission has already been granted to sell Markfed products and 5-kg LPG cylinders. (ANI)

