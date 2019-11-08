International Development News
Development News Edition

No decision was taken in my presence on sharing CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:51 IST
No decision was taken in my presence on sharing CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (file pic) Image Credit: ANI

No decision was taken in my presence on sharing CMpost with Sena for 2.5 years: Fadnavis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sena

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Dying for a better life South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessonsA South Korean service is offering free funerals - but only to the living. More than 25,000 people have participate...

Governor has appointed me Maharashtra's acting Chief Minister: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appointed him the acting Chief Minister of the state. The Governor has given me permission to be an acting Chief Minister till any other alternatives like the Presiden...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Forsaken by Trump, immigrant Dreamers seek U.S. Supreme Court reprieveWhen Maricruz Abarca learned three years ago that she had been given the legal right under a U.S. government pr...

Railways to boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh: Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the railways will work to strengthen the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh, noting that pleasant weather conditions in the state provide ample opportunities. Goyal, the Union minister of Railways,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019