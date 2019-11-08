I have been asked by governor to be caretaker CM till

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Pakistan was left humbled and humiliated by Australias miserly bowling unit, which set up a comprehensive 10-wicket victory for the home side in the third Twenty20 international on Friday and ensured a 2-0 triumph in the rain-affected serie...
An earthquake rocked northwestern Iran before dawn on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 300 in crumbling and collapsed buildings. The 5.9-magnitude quake struck at 117 am local time about 120 kilometers 75 miles so...
 Exact Sciences Corp. NASDAQ EXAS today announced that it has completed its previously announced combination with Genomic Health, Inc. NASDAQ GHDX. Today marks a pivotal step toward building the worlds leading advanced cancer diagnosti...
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said she has no information on Chief Ministers and Ministers travel abroad. The Chief Minister V Narayansamy, accompanied by Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and chairman of the ...