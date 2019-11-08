Best wishes to Fadnavis if he thinks there will again be a BJP govt under him: Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Best wishes to Fadnavis if he thinks there will again be a BJP govt under him: Sena leader Sanjay Raut
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha polls: CM Fadnavis leading on Nagpur South West seat
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis leading in Nagpur-South West seat
Lawyer-politician Fadnavis steers BJP to victory - but not an emphatic one
15 independent MLAs ready to join BJP: Fadnavis
CM Fadnavis wins from Nagpur South West but margin falls