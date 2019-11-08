International Development News
Noida: 2 suspended, 2 lose job over dirty public toilets, village land encroachment

  PTI
  • |
  Noida
  • |
  Updated: 08-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:25 IST
Two contractual officials, including a junior engineer and a sanitation supervisor, were expelled from service while two others suspended over dirty public toilets, lack of cleanliness and encroachment here, the Noida Authority said on Friday. Strict warnings were also issued to a senior project engineer and a project engineer of the Public Health Department over poor conditions and lack of cleanliness of drains and public toilets in the city, it said.

"The action comes three days after Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari carried out a surprise inspection in Sectors 39, 41, 48, 49, 52, 71, 75, 122, and villages Barola, Sarfabad, Bhangel, Hoshiarpur and Salarpur, and found drains and public toilets in poor condition," the authority said in a statement. "She found the cleanliness situation across these places and at public toilets in these areas in dismal condition, piles of litter along roadside, and that at several places the land has been encroached by villagers," it added.

Senior Project Engineer S Mishra, Project Engineer R K Sharma have been strictly warned while adverse remarks have been registered against four assistant engineers, the statement said. "Mukesh Sharma, sanitation supervisor for sector 122 and Sarfabad, has been suspended, while Devdutt, in-charge supervisor and sanitation worker provided by a private contractor, has been expelled from the service," it said.

During the inspection, Maheshwari also found government land in Bhangel and Salarpur villages was found encroached upon by locals who suggested that local revenue officials "did not prevent" the illegal occupation neither did they report the matter to their seniors. "In view of the apathy shown by the officials in these cases, contractual junior engineer Vishnu Dayal has been expelled from service, while lekhpal Nirdesh Kumar has been put under suspension," the statement said.

The authority has meanwhile blacklisted four private agencies -- Ausan Construction, Sumit Construction, S.P. Government Contractor and Supplier and Verdant Construction -- over lack of cleanliness in their areas of work. A show cause notice has also been issued to A G Enviro Infra Project over complaints related to door-to-door garbage collection in Noida, the authority said.

The Mumbai-based A G Enviro Infra Project had in September last year won for Rs 360 crore the contract for door-to-door garbage collection for a period of 10 years. The city, according to official estimates last year, produced about 600 metric tonnes of solid waste daily.

