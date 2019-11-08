International Development News
At least 11 killed in multiple vehicle crash in AP

  PTI
  Tirupati
  Updated: 08-11-2019 20:54 IST
  Created: 08-11-2019 20:54 IST
At least 11 people, most of them women, were killed in a crash involving a truck, van and motorcycle on the Chittoor-Bengaluru highway, 90 km from here, on Friday night, police said. The truck, laden with drinking water bottles, crashed into a road divider, hurtled to the other side and rammed into the van and motorcycle near Bangarupalem in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, they said.

According to police, the accident might have occurred after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said at least 11 crushed bodies have been removed from the site..

