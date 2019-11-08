Punjab govt declares holiday in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Amritsar on Saturday
The Punjab government has declared a holiday in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Amritsar districts on Saturday in connection with the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev. All the offices of the Punjab government, boards, corporations and educational institutions in these districts would remain closed on the auspicious occasion, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.
A notification has been issued by the state Personnel Department, he said. He further said the Punjab government has declared a gazetted holiday in the entire state on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Drummond (32 points, 23 boards) carries Pistons past Pacers
Drummond (32 points, 23 boards) carries Pistons past Pacers
Three protesters dead, more than 50 wounded at Shi'ite militia group offices in Iraqi south
State education boards to be regulated by national body: Draft NEP
Air India starts Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted flight