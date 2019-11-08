Punjab govt declares holiday in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Amritsar on Saturday

The Punjab government has declared a holiday in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Amritsar districts on Saturday in connection with the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev. All the offices of the Punjab government, boards, corporations and educational institutions in these districts would remain closed on the auspicious occasion, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.

A notification has been issued by the state Personnel Department, he said. He further said the Punjab government has declared a gazetted holiday in the entire state on Monday.

