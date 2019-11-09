International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab CM reviews law and order situation, urges all to remain calm

Hours before the Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday reviewed the state's law and order situation and appealed to all to remain calm under all circumstances.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jalandhar (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 09:18 IST
Punjab CM reviews law and order situation, urges all to remain calm
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hours before the Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday reviewed the state's law and order situation and appealed to all to remain calm under all circumstances. The Chief Minister, who is here for the historic Kartarpur Corridor inauguration, discussed the situation with DGP Dinkar Gupta and other senior officers.

Singh directed the officers to remain on high alert and take all steps to ensure that the state's peace and harmony is not disturbed at any cost. According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister asked the police and other agencies to keep tabs on suspected trouble-makers, and to take immediate and stern action against anyone found trying to disturb Punjab's law and order.

"Peace is of utmost importance and nobody would be allowed to disturb it under any circumstances. Whatever the court's judgement, everyone should accept it and abide by it," Singh reaffirmed. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the Ayodhya land dispute case at 10:30 am today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and unity and said the court judgement will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. Several other prominent political leaders have also appealed citizens to maintain peace and not believe rumour being spread on social media.

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the top court delivers its judgment in the Ayodhya case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor checkpost, participate in public programme

In a few hours from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor which will connect the Dera Baba Nanak in Indias Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pa...

US Women's World Cup champs certified as class in lawsuit

Los Angeles, Nov 9 AFP The US Womens national team won a key court ruling in its equal pay lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation when a California court granted class certification to players. The US District Court decision by judge Gary...

Security around SC beefed up ahead of Ayodhya judgement

Security in and around the Supreme Court has increased on Saturday ahead of the judgment in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, with barricades being put on roads leading to the apex courts premises. The...

Facebook apologizes after black workers complain of bias

San Francisco, Nov 9 AFP Facebook apologised on Friday after black employees anonymously shared feelings of workplace bias in an online post. The post shared at Medium by a FB Blind profile laid out perceived slights by managers, white coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019