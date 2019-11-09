Punjab CM reviews law and order situation, urges all to remain calm

Hours before the Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday reviewed the state's law and order situation and appealed to all to remain calm under all circumstances. The Chief Minister, who is here for the historic Kartarpur Corridor inauguration, discussed the situation with DGP Dinkar Gupta and other senior officers.

Singh directed the officers to remain on high alert and take all steps to ensure that the state's peace and harmony is not disturbed at any cost. According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister asked the police and other agencies to keep tabs on suspected trouble-makers, and to take immediate and stern action against anyone found trying to disturb Punjab's law and order.

"Peace is of utmost importance and nobody would be allowed to disturb it under any circumstances. Whatever the court's judgement, everyone should accept it and abide by it," Singh reaffirmed. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the Ayodhya land dispute case at 10:30 am today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and unity and said the court judgement will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. Several other prominent political leaders have also appealed citizens to maintain peace and not believe rumour being spread on social media.

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the top court delivers its judgment in the Ayodhya case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)