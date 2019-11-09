International Development News
Development News Edition

Ahead of SC Ayodhya verdict, Sec 144 imposed in Mumbai

Shortly before the pronouncement of the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the administration imposed Section 144 in Mumbai on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 11:28 IST
Ahead of SC Ayodhya verdict, Sec 144 imposed in Mumbai
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Shortly before the pronouncement of the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the administration imposed Section 144 in Mumbai on Saturday. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits an assembly of more than four people in the area.

It will be in force till 11 am on November 10. Earlier, Maharashtra Police today appealed to citizens to avoid forwarding any objectionable and unverified messages on social media and maintain peace and unity.

"Peace and unity are our biggest assets and priority. We appeal to all the citizens to avoid forwarding any objectionable, unverified messages circulating on social media. Dial 100 or reach out to your nearest police station to report any such instances #AyodhyaVerdict," Maharashtra police tweeted. Security arrangements were stepped up across the country ahead of the decision by the apex court.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

All should accept decision with patience, seriousness and maintain harmony: Scindia

After Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya case, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed that all should accept the decision with patience and seriousness and maintain harmony. I respect the verdict of the Supreme Court. All shoul...

Cong respects SC judgement in Ayodhya case, urges people to abide by secular values

The Congress on Saturday said it respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case and appealed to all parties and communities to abide by the secular values and maintain peace and harmony. In a statement after meeting of Congre...

Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary says he will target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after he won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships here. Sandeep hurled the javelin to a distance ...

SC verdict on Ayodhya 'historic'; should be accepted with 'equanimity and magnanimity': Rajnath

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed the Supreme Courts verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case as historic and urged people to accept it with equanimity and magnanimity. Singh, who wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019