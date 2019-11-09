There is no evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque: Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said on Saturday that there is no evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque in Ayodhya. "There is no evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque. Hindus always believed the birthplace of Lord Ram was in the inner courtyard of the mosque. (it is) clearly established that Muslims offered prayer inside the inner courtyard and Hindus offered prayers in the outer courtyard," said CJI reading out the judgement in the Ayodhya case.

The Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Shia Waqf Board challenging the order of Faizabad Court in 1946. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court pronounced its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. (ANI)

