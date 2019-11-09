International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha: 37 boats with crew members from West Bengal take shelter at Dhamara Fishing Harbour

As many as 37 boats with crew members from West Bengal have taken shelter at Dhamara Fishing Harbour and different fish landing centers of Odisha's Bhadrak district on Friday, said Department of Fisheries, Odisha.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 11:35 IST
Odisha: 37 boats with crew members from West Bengal take shelter at Dhamara Fishing Harbour
37 boats with crew members from West Bengal took shelter at Dhamara Fishing Harbour of Odisha's Bhadrak district. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 37 boats with crew members from West Bengal have taken shelter at Dhamara Fishing Harbour and different fish landing centers of Odisha's Bhadrak district on Friday, said Department of Fisheries, Odisha. All the fishermen were rescued and are being provided with food and shelter as they could not return to their state in the wake of the cyclone.

The state is receiving heavy rainfall and gusty winds under the impact of 'Bulbul Cyclone'. The fishing operation has been totally suspended over Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

On Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen not to venture into central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts for the next few days. The fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast. Weather forecasting agency said that under the influence of cyclonic storm few districts Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak will receive heavy to heavy and isolated places over Howrah and Hooghly on November 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary says he will target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after he won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships here. Sandeep hurled the javelin to a distance ...

SC verdict on Ayodhya 'historic'; should be accepted with 'equanimity and magnanimity': Rajnath

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed the Supreme Courts verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case as historic and urged people to accept it with equanimity and magnanimity. Singh, who wa...

Knicks nip Mavs despite Doncic's triple-double

Marcus Morris matched a season-high with 29 points as the visiting New York Knicks overcame a triple-double by Luka Doncic and ended a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 106-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Knic...

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute: PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute PTI ACB NES ACB DPBDPB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019