Accept SC verdict on Ayodhya as democratic nation: Gadkari Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI)Union minister Nitin Gadkari onSaturday appealed to people to accept the Supreme Courtverdict on the Ayodhya issue as India is a democratic country

The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for theconstruction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya,and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the SunniWaqf Board for building a mosque

"As people of this democratic country all shouldaccept the decision taken by the supreme court on Ayodhya. Weall have faith in the judiciary. People should maintain peaceand harmony," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)