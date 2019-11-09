International Development News
Development News Edition

Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Rajasthan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 12:07 IST
Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of Rajasthan as a precautionary measure following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, officials said on Saturday.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner K C Verma told PTI that mobile internet services have been suspended in Jaipur, Alwar and Sikar as a precautionary measure for 24 hours till Sunday 10 am.

He said though there is no report of any untoward incident so far, the action has been taken as a precautionary measure considering the law and order situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

