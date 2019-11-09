International Development News
Development News Edition

Amit Shah welcomes SC order on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 12:50 IST
Amit Shah welcomes SC order on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, saying the order will prove to be a milestone and further strengthen India's unity and integrity.

In a series of tweets, Shah appealed to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the apex court with ease and remain committed to 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' (one India, great India).

"I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India's unity, integrity and great culture," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Uma Bharti hails Advani after SC verdict on Ayodhya

With the Supreme Court clearing the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday hailed party veteran L K Advanis role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as she welcomed the courts order. She said she met Ad...

Nitish welcomes SC verdict on Ayodhya;appeals everyone to

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya matter and appealed to people to respect the judgement. Kumar also urged people to maintain harmony in the society by respecting sentiment of e...

Koskinen, Oilers shut out Devils

Alex Chiasson collected a goal and an assist while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Joel Persson both registered two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers handily beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday. The two assists were the first points of Perss...

Ayodhya verdict not a matter of win or loss for anybody: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute should not be seen as win or loss for anybody and appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and harmony. In a unanimous verdict, the top cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019