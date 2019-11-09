SC verdict on Ayodhya will strengthen social harmony: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya will strengthen social harmony in the country. "The Supreme Court has delivered a historic judgment on the Ayodhya case. This decision will further strengthen social harmony in the country. I appeal to everyone to respect the Supreme Court verdict and maintain peace and harmony amongst each other," Khattar tweeted from his official handle.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same. The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five-acres to Sunni Waqf Board. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

The decades long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)

