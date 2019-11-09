Akhilesh uses poetry to react to Ayodhya verdict

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has avoided a direct comment on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute and used poetry to react to the decision. "Jo faisley faslon ko ghatatey hain, woh insaan ko behtar insaan banate hain (The decisions which bridges the gap, makes people a better human being," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party leader's comments assume significance as it was his father and then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who had ordered the Uttar Pradesh police to open fire at karsevaks gathered in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990. The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict earlier on Saturday, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)