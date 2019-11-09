Cop among three booked for looting and assaulting saffron trader

Two brothers, a policeman and a surrendered militant, were among three people booked for allegedly looting and assaulting a saffron trader in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a senior police official said on Saturday. While prime accused Mohammad Mustafa Shah was arrested and looted saffron along with two 12-bore guns were seized, the search was on to arrest the two brothers, Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said.

He said departmental proceedings have also been initiated against police constable Shah for his involvement in the criminal case. Mustafa, a retired government teacher, hatched a conspiracy with the policeman and his brother Guddu Shah to snatch saffron from trader Afsar Hussain during a visit to his village Sankari, Manhas said.

"When the victim, who was in contact with Mustafa, reached Sankari to sell the Saffron, the trio overpowered and assaulted him. They also threatened him with 12 bore guns and snatched saffron and forced him to run from the village," he said. The SSP said a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act was registered and a raid conducted on Mustafa's house, during which he was arrested and the snatched saffron and two 12-bore guns were recovered.

