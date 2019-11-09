International Development News
CBI registers another FIR in IMA ponzi scam

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:42 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:38 IST
Representative image

The CBI on Saturday booked former deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district B M Vijay Shankar, then assistant commissioner L C Nagaraj and a village accountant in connection with the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam. This is the third FIR registered by CBI in connection with the IMA Scam, CBI said.

The charges against Shankar and Nagaraj are that they allegedly accepted illegal gratification from the directors of IMA Group of Companies through the village accountant Manjunath, who acted as a mediator for the transaction, the investigating agency said in a statement. "The illegal gratification was allegedly demanded and accepted by the two said public servants for forwarding a favorable report to the state government in an inquiry into the illegal activities of IMA Group of Companies which was under their consideration," the statement read.

The CBI said the alleged illegal gratification of Rs 1.5 crore demanded by Shankar was delivered to a real estate concern through Manjunath and a director of IMA company. Nagaraj allegedly obtained a bribe of Rs 4 crore and Manjunath, who acted as a mediator for these transactions allegedly accepted Rs.8 lakh from the Directors of IMA Company, the investigation agency said.

The CBI had raided 15 places on Friday including the premises of two IPS officers in connection with the case. The multi-crore Ponzi scheme run by Karnataka-based IMA and its group entities allegedly duped lakhs of people promising higher returns using Islamic ways of investment.

The CBI had registered a case on August 30 against Mohammed Mansoor Khan, managing director of the company, and others pursuant to the notifications issued by the Karnataka government and the government of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

Man held at IGI airport with 10 bullets

A Goa-bound man was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 10 bullets in his baggage, an official said.Passenger R P Mishra was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 11 am on Friday...

UPDATE 1-Bolivian government decries coup as some police join protests

The government of Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced what it called a coup by violent groups on Saturday, as some police forces carried out acts of mutiny in support of opposition protests amid a weeks-long standoff over a disputed el...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 KARTARPUR-PAK-LDALL IMRANEnsuring justice to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak Imran Kartarpur Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of ...

Punjab: Govt dedicates November edition of its magazines to 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev

The Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its official magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nan...
