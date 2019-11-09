International Development News
SUV of close aide of Maha CM stolen in Nagpur

SUV of close aide of Maha CM stolen in Nagpur
The SUV of the head of a state-run corporation and a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was stolen on Saturday in Laxmi Nagar area of Nagpur in Maharashtra. The theft of Maharashtra State Mining Corporation chairman Sandip Joshi's Toyota Innova Crysta car took place in the morning from outside his house, an official said.

"Joshi gave the keys of the vehicle for washing to a man who came there claiming he had been sent by the regular car cleaner. He soon vanished with the car," he said. The regular car cleaner Mangesh told Joshi he had not sent anyone for the work, after which a police complaint of vehicle theft was filed at Bajaj Nagar police station.

The vehicle was registered in the name of one Shravan Kukreja, an official said.

