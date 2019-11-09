Patnaik asks officals to follow up fund release for central

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday directed officials to do a follow-up for the release of funds from the Centre for implementaion of various central schemes in the state and asked them to report to him if there is "any delay". The state government is expected to get more than Rs 6,000 crore from the Centre for centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), an official statement said.

"The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to continuously follow up the release of funds from CSS and bring it to his notice, if there is any delay," it said. During his four-day visit to national capital, he held a review meeting on the release of funds for schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and others, where the "state government is expected to get more than Rs 6,000 crore", said the official release issued by the chief minister's office.

While reviewing release position of the CSS during current fiscal till November 7, it was found that the state has received Rs 7,544 crore in various schemes, the statement said. He directed officials to closely follow up with the central government in coordination with the state departments.

Patnaik also reviewed implementation of 5T (Team Work, Transparency, Technology and Time leading to Transformation) framework, which has been adopted by the state for better governance. He also asked Delhi-based resident commissioner and special resident commissioner to expedite implementation of the 5T policy for effective governance.

The chief minister also directed them to pursue allotment of land for setting up Odisha Culture Centre in New Delhi. PTI AAM BDC BDC.

