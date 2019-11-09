International Development News
Development News Edition

Patnaik asks officals to follow up fund release for central

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:58 IST
Patnaik asks officals to follow up fund release for central

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday directed officials to do a follow-up for the release of funds from the Centre for implementaion of various central schemes in the state and asked them to report to him if there is "any delay". The state government is expected to get more than Rs 6,000 crore from the Centre for centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), an official statement said.

"The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to continuously follow up the release of funds from CSS and bring it to his notice, if there is any delay," it said. During his four-day visit to national capital, he held a review meeting on the release of funds for schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and others, where the "state government is expected to get more than Rs 6,000 crore", said the official release issued by the chief minister's office.

While reviewing release position of the CSS during current fiscal till November 7, it was found that the state has received Rs 7,544 crore in various schemes, the statement said. He directed officials to closely follow up with the central government in coordination with the state departments.

Patnaik also reviewed implementation of 5T (Team Work, Transparency, Technology and Time leading to Transformation) framework, which has been adopted by the state for better governance. He also asked Delhi-based resident commissioner and special resident commissioner to expedite implementation of the 5T policy for effective governance.

The chief minister also directed them to pursue allotment of land for setting up Odisha Culture Centre in New Delhi. PTI AAM BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.In an official tweet, the company promised to introduce a zero-emission EV version of the ...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...

French bishops back payments to sex abuse victims

French bishops voted on Saturday in favour of a plan to offer payments to people who were sexually abused as children by members of the Catholic clergy. The French bishops conference said in a statement that each bishop would get in touch w...

ATK crush Jamshedpur 3-1 to climb to top spot

Two-time former champions ATK continued their dream run and beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to climb to the top of the Indian Super League ISL standings here on Saturday. On a rain-hit evening with cyclone Bulbul making a landfall near the West Beng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019