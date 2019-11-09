HIGHLIGHTS AT 10 PM

Following are the top stories at 10 pm:

DEL99 LDALL AYODHYA SC backs Ram temple in Ayodhya, gives Muslims nearly twice the disputed land for mosque

New Delhi: Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

DEL82 KARTARPUR-PM-LD INAUGURATE PM inaugurates Kartarpur corridor, flags off first 'jatha' of pilgrims

Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdsapur): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, flagging off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims here, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

DEL141 KARTARPUR-2ND LD MODI PM thanks Imran Khan for appreciating India's sentiments on Kartarpur Corridor

Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan for appreciating India's sentiment on the issue of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

DEL120 AYODHYA-LDALL SECURITY Ayodhya verdict: Security forces across India on their toes to maintain peace

New Delhi: An overwhelming presence of men and women in 'khaki' on ground, intensive patrolling and monitoring of various social media platforms were the drill followed by state police forces to check any inflammatory or mischievous act in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict that cleared the way for creation of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

NATION CAL13 LDALL CYCLONE

Cyclone 'Bulbul' set to make landfall by 11 pm, two deaths reported in resultant rain Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Hurtling high-speed cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' is set to make landfall by 11 pm Saturday night between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh and move northwestwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta.

BOM39 MH-LD ALL GOVT

Maha Governor asks BJP to 'indicate willingness' to form govt Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening asked the BJP, the single largest party in the state, to "indicate willingness and ability" to form government, creating hope that the 15-day-long political impasse in the state will end.

MDS20 TL-RTC-LD STRIKE

7 police personnel injured as 'chalo tank bund' stir turns violent Hyderabad: The 'Chalo Tank Bund' protest by striking TSRTC employees' unions and opposition parties took a violent turn on Saturday with agitators throwing stones at police, injuring seven personnel, leading to a lathicharge and lobbing of teagas shells to disperse them.

LEGAL

LGD68 SC-AYODHYA-MEDIATION Ayodhya dispute mediation settlement conditional, can't be binding: SC

New Delhi: The Ayodhya mediation settlement, which was agreed by some of the parties to amicably resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, cannot be treated as binding as it was conditional on certain stipulations being fulfilled, the Supreme Court said on Saturday.

LGD67 SC-AYODHYA-MUSLIMS Ayodhya case: Muslims to get alternative land for mosque, wrong committed must be remedied, says SC

New Delhi: Muslim parties will be allotted alternative land of five acres for constructing a mosque in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court held on Saturday while observing that it is necessary to provide them restitution for the "unlawful destruction" of their place of worship.

FOREIGN FGN32 KARTARPUR-PAK-LDALL IMRAN

Ensuring 'justice' to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak: Imran Kartarpur (Pakistan): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur corridor on Saturday and said ensuring "justice" to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India and Pakistan and bring about overall improvement in their relationship. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

FGN16 KARTARPUR-PAK-LD PILGRIMS

First batch of Indian pilgrims enters Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor Kartarpur (Pakistan):The first batch of the Indian pilgrims entered Pakistan on Saturday through the historic Kartarpur corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

BUSINESS

DCM3 BIZ-INDIAINC-AYODHYA India Inc hails Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram temple

New Delhi: India Inc on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court for deciding on a centuries-old dispute over ownership of a plot of land in Ayodhya, paving the way for construction of a temple at a site which Hindu groups believe is the revered birthplace of Lord Ram.

SPORTS SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW

T20 series decider: Momentum with India but Bangladesh can spring another surprise Nagpur: India will be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season when they take on Bangladesh in the decisive third game here on Sunday, with the hope that their fringe players contribute significantly to a victory.

