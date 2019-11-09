SC verdict on Ayodhya will further strengthen confidence of people in judicial system: Om Birla

Hailing the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said it will further strengthen the confidence of the people in the country's judicial system. Emphasizing on honoring the decision, Birla tweeted," It is our responsibility to keep the Indian tradition of social harmony alive."

"The decision of the honorable Supreme Court will further strengthen the confidence of the common man in the judicial system," he said. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

