International Development News
Development News Edition

Stop stubble burning immediately: Delhi environment minister to neighbouring states

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 17:40 IST
Stop stubble burning immediately: Delhi environment minister to neighbouring states
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot has urged the neighboring states to stop stubble burning immediately and increase the pace of distribution of machinery among farmers for management of paddy straw. Gahlot raised the issue of stubble burning at a meeting convened by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday to review steps taken to combat air pollution, a source in Delhi's Environment Department said.

Though representatives of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab attended the meeting, Gahlot was the only state minister who took part in it, according to an official in the Union Environment Ministry. "Stubble burning should be stopped immediately by the adjoining states so that people of Delhi do not suffer during winters for no fault of theirs," the Delhi government source quoted Gahlot as saying.

Gahlot also said the distribution of machinery to farmers, for in-situ stubble management, should be expedited to ensure that this problem does not recur. "Municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority should also be directed to pave the roads under their jurisdiction to check dust pollution," the Delhi environment minister said.

The Supreme Court had on November 6 ordered the Centre to prepare a comprehensive scheme, in consultation with the states, within three months to wean small and marginal farmers away from stubble burning, which has been identified as a major source of air pollution choking the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Model code of conduct in force for K'taka bypolls from Nov 11

Ahead of the model code of conduct coming into effect from Monday in the 15 assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the preparations were afoot for the smooth conduct of elections on De...

FACTBOX-Who's who in the Spanish election

Spain held a parliamentary election on Sunday, its second this year, in a vote that could still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented political environment. Following are snapshots of the main parties and leadersPEDRO SANCHEZ...

Flamingoes flock late to Agra sanctuary due to delayed rains

Around 100 flamingoes have flocked to the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary here in what is being perceived as the beginning of the migratory birds arrival for the season, an official said on Sunday. The assemblage of the birds, natives of Gujara...

Congress doesn't want President's rule in Maha: Chavan

The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it didnt want Presidents Rule in the state which is in the midst of a political crisis in view of the BJPs announcement that it would not form government. Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019