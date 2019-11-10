Indian Navy seeks placement opportunities for veteran sailors

The Indian Navy has taken measures to provide placement opportunities for its veteran sailors for their second innings with friendly nations, Southern Naval Command Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni said on Sunday. A memorandum of understanding had been signed with the Qatar Navy in this regard, he told the 11th Annual General Body Meeting of the Veteran Sailors Forum's Kochi Charter at the Naval Base here.

He further intimated that the Navy is also seeking similar employment opportunities with other friendly nations, a defense release said. The Rear Admiral was quoted by it as saying that the Kerala government was also considering job opportunities to ex-servicemen in the coastal security set up of the state.

He assured the forum members that the southern command would stand by the motto Navy cares for its Veterans. More than 200 veterans and veer naris (widows of defense personnel) of the Indian Navy attended the event.

Rear Admiral Nadkarni, who was the Chief Guest and Patron of the forum, paid rich tributes to the Naval veterans for laying a strong foundation for the Indian Navy and highlighted various facilities such as health care, saying these would greatly improve they're well being.

