Four robbers loot valuables worth Rs 26 lakh from jewellery store in Delhi

Four men barged into a jewellery store in northwest Delhi, held the salesman at gunpoint and took away ornaments and cash worth about Rs 26 lakh, police said on Sunday. The robbers came in a white car, packed jewellery items and cash in a few bags and fled, CCTV footage showed.

"A case has been registered and we have identified the suspects," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra. There was only one salesman and no customer at the shop in the Begumpur area when the robbery took place on Saturday, the officer said.

The police said the robbers, who were identified with the help of the CCTV footage, took away jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs one lakh in cash. The robbery took place on a day the national capital was under tight security cover in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

