Mobile internet services remain suspended in parts of Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mobile internet services remained blocked in Jaipur and many other areas of Rajasthan on Sunday as a precautionary measure in view of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case. The services were blocked Saturday to contain the possible spread of rumors following the apex court verdict.

"A decision to resume the services would be taken tomorrow after a review," DG law and order M L Lather said. The ban on mobile internet services affected online services like cab booking, food delivery, ticket bookings, etc.

The situation has remained normal across the state. "Elaborate security arrangements were made across the state to maintain law and order and no untoward incident occurred," Lather said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

