APSRTC AC bus service from Machilipatnam-Chennai launched

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister P Venkataraiah on Sunday launched Garuda AC bus service of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) from Machilipatnam to Chennai and express service from here to the state's high court via Secretariat. The minister told mediapersons that the Garuda AC bus service from Machilipatnam to Bangalore will also be started shortly.

The Machilipatnam RTC bus station would be constructed including with shopping malls using special funds by the next year, he added. The minister said all RTC bus stations in the state will be developed for the sake of passengers. RM, Vijayawada RTC, and other officials participated.

