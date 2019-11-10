International Development News
Development News Edition

Guv hails WB govt, central agencies for cyclone preparedness

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 23:51 IST
Guv hails WB govt, central agencies for cyclone preparedness

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "led from front" as the state government and other central agencies worked in synergy to minimize the impact of cyclone 'Bulbul'. Dhankhar also lauded the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for its timely forecast of the severe cyclonic storm, which barrelled through the coastal districts

of West Bengal on Saturday evening. "The directional efforts of the state government, its agencies as also the central outfits including the National Disaster Response Force, the National Disaster Management Authority, the Coast Guard, the Navy and others have minimized the damage due to 'Bulbul'..." the governor was quoted as saying in a Raj Bhavan release.

Later in the day, Dhankhar told reporters, "I praise the way the Honourable Chief Minister led from the front as the state and central agencies worked in synergy to cope with the situation and minimise the suffering of people." The chief minister and the Governor have been at loggerheads over several issues including Dhankar's visit to Jadavpur University, his allegation of being "insulted" at the Red Road Durga Puja Carnival and not being invited to the Kolkata International Film Festival.

"I would seek to connect with the Hon'ble' Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee), who has been keeping a diligent watch, after she made aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali as projected in the media," the Governor said in a statement earlier in the day. Banerjee had said in a tweet that she would conduct an aerial survey of the two affected coastal areas in South 24 Parganas on Tuesday.

Appreciating the efforts of the weatherman that contributed to the preparedness of the agencies, Dhankhar said the "accurate and timely prediction by the IMD is indicative of the scientific skills the nation now possesses". The Governor also urged NGOs to come forward and assist in the relief and rehabilitation measures in the statement.

In an earlier tweet, Dhankhar said in all the coastal districts of the state, the Indian Navy, the West Bengal Police and the Indian Coast Guard are monitoring the situation but "there has been suffering". Cyclone 'Bulbul' has claimed at least seven lives in different parts of West Bengal, official reports said on Sunday.

The cyclonic storm made landfall late on Saturday between Sagar Island of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh and moved northwestwards into the neighboring country over the Sunderban delta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Former US envoy to UN says top Trump aides tried to subvert him

Washington, Nov 10 AFP Two top advisers to President Donald Trump ignored or undermined him because they were trying to save the country, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley writes in a new book. She says both then-Secretary of Sta...

UPDATE 5-Socialists in lead in Spain election, but no clear winner -opinion poll

The Socialists of Spains acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were seen finishing first in Sundays national election, but further away from a majority in an even more fragmented parliament with many more far-right deputies, a survey showed. ...

UPDATE 2-Incumbent Iohannis wins Romania's presidential vote, will face runoff

Romanias centrist President Klaus Iohannis, who has earned praise in the West for his anti-graft stance, won the first round of a presidential ballot on Sunday and will face former premier Viorica Dancila in a Nov. 24 runoff, exit polls sho...

Republican breaks with Trump, insists whistleblower remain anonymous

A Republican lawmaker on Sunday broke with the US president and fellow party members to reject the idea that the whistleblower whose complaint prompted an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump should have to testify publicly. After weeks of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019