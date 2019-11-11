International Development News
Development News Edition

Blast at contractor's office-cum-residence in Manipur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:31 IST
Blast at contractor's office-cum-residence in Manipur

Unidentified miscreants on Monday triggered a low intensity blast at the residence-cum-office of a contractor in Imphal West district. No casualty was reported in the incident, a police officer said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded at around 5.04 am at the office of Bhartiya Infra Project Limited at Langthabal locality, smashing window panes of the building and damaging the compound wall of the structure, he said. The bomb squad of the state police has reached the site, about 7 km from here, and taken stock of the situation, the officer said.

The police has also registered an FIR in connection with the blast. Today's blast is the third explosion to have taken place in the state this month.

On November 5, a powerful IED had exploded at the busy market place of Thangal Bazaar in Imphal town, injuring five police officers and a civilian, Three BSF personnel were injured in another blast at Telipati area in Imphal East district on November 2..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked on Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all...

Foreign children can enter SA without supporting documents

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has signed a waiver that allows foreign children to enter the country without carrying additional supporting documents such as birth certificates and consent letters.The waiver has been applicabl...

Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver in Asian Shooting Championship

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in mens 10m air pistol event to continue Indias surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish s...

Important Maha gets govt soon for public works: Jyotiraditya

Senior Congress leader and its chairman of the screening committee for the Maharashtra elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday said the neighbouring state must get a government soon to carry out peoples works. Maharashtra is facing an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019