12 injured as trains collide in Hyderabad, probe says 'human error'

At least twelve people sustained injuries after a Falaknuma-bound MMTS train collided with Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express near Kachiguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday. "An MMTS train collided into Handry express near Kachiguda station at around 10.30 am. Twelve people were injured in the incident. The driver of MMTS is stuck inside the cabin. The rescue operation is going on," said South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager B B Singh.

He said that the trains via Kachiguda station have been diverted and the route will be restored as soon the tracks are cleared. Singh said that the primary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to human error and further investigation has been ordered into the matter. (ANI)

