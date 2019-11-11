Union Minister Hussain pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighter and India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. The tributes were paid by Hussain and Firoz Bakht, who is the grandnephew of Azad at his Mazar (grave) near Jama Masjid.

"Azad's message is relevant and important these days. Our country was divided on August 14, 1947, and it got united two days ago. The way people accepted the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case and also behaved responsibly, the soul of Azad would be happy for sure," Hussain told ANI. "From the steps of Jama Masjid here, Azad had told Muslims of the country that those of you who are going to Pakistan, you will find your religion there but not your country. Those who have gone there are referred by them as 'Muhajir' or Refugees today," Hussain said.

Azad's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Education Day every year on November 11 in the country. (ANI)

