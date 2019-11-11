Two arrested by customs for smuggling Rs 75 lakh worth gold at Delhi airport

Two men have been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 75 lakh at the Delhi airport, an official said on Monday. The accused, aged 62 and 29 years, were intercepted after their arrival from Bangkok on Saturday, said Kalrav Mishra, Deputy Commissioner, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

Their personal search resulted in the recovery of four gold bangles and four gold chains, weighing 1.9 kg, collectively valued at Rs 75.14 lakh approximately, he said. The gold was seized and the duo, residents of Jalandhar, was arrested, Mishra said.

During questioning, they also admitted that they had smuggled gold weighing 1.2 kg, valued at Rs 42 lakh in the past, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)